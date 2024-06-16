Previous
Photo 2165

Leapfrog dance

https://youtu.be/kWL5DsDyvCc?si=iVckd_0pR9OHbB-x

I highly recommend watching this quick video of one of the dances from Sunday night's bal with Poitou/Limousin duo Turbobal - needless to say, I didn't do it, preferring to watch the antics.

Spangles https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-16
Perfect petals https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-16

16 June 2024
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
593% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise