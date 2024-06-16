Sign up
Photo 2165
Leapfrog dance
https://youtu.be/kWL5DsDyvCc?si=iVckd_0pR9OHbB-x
I highly recommend watching this quick video of one of the dances from Sunday night's bal with Poitou/Limousin duo Turbobal - needless to say, I didn't do it, preferring to watch the antics.
Spangles
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-16
Perfect petals
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-16
16 June 2024
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
dance
,
dancing
,
leapfrog
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
bal
,
bonkers
