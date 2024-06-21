Sign up
Photo 2167
Waiting
For the show to start - a colourful curtain whets everyone's appetite at the Dominion Theatre.
21 June 2024
Tottenham Court Road W1
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
8176
photos
180
followers
206
following
593% complete
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
1814
171
1815
1816
172
2167
173
1817
Views
19
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
21st June 2024 9:01pm
Tags
phone
,
camera
,
sign
,
waiting
,
curtain
,
neon
,
theatre
,
audience
,
sister act
Maxine Lathbury
ace
What fun!
June 22nd, 2024
