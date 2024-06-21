Previous
Waiting by boxplayer
Photo 2167

Waiting

For the show to start - a colourful curtain whets everyone's appetite at the Dominion Theatre.

Finale https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-21
Garden path https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-21

21 June 2024
Tottenham Court Road W1
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
593% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maxine Lathbury ace
What fun!
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise