Photo 2170
Blood of Tyrants and League of Dragons
Finally finished the fantasy series with dragons set in an alternative Napoleonic era. No surprise, Napoleon gets his comeuppance. I'll miss these characterful dragons.
Clouds
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-27
Fatsia japonica
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-27
27 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
book
,
books
,
dragons
,
fantasy
,
temeraire
,
naomi novik
,
read books
,
blood of tyrants
,
league of dragons
