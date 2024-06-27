Previous
Blood of Tyrants and League of Dragons by boxplayer
Blood of Tyrants and League of Dragons

Finally finished the fantasy series with dragons set in an alternative Napoleonic era. No surprise, Napoleon gets his comeuppance. I'll miss these characterful dragons.

27 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
