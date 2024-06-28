Sign up
Photo 2171
Bagpipes and triangle
Blowzabella's tune Falco features bagpipes and triangle - during the Friday evening concert at the Blowzabella festival at Halsway Manor. Catching up with holiday photos.
Garenne
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-28
Early morning relaxation
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-28
28 June 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8199
photos
182
followers
208
following
180
2171
1824
181
2172
1825
2173
182
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th June 2024 9:25pm
Tags
musician
,
music
,
concert
,
bagpipes
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
triangle
,
blowzabella
Susan Wakely
ace
The triangle is an underestimated instrument.
July 6th, 2024
