Tagine and wine by boxplayer
Photo 2172

Tagine and wine

Dinner outside with some rare evening sunshine at the Halsway Manor Blowzabella festival. Catching up with holiday photos.

Saturday night dancing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-29
Mock orange https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-29

29 June 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very lovely
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Delicious.
July 6th, 2024  
