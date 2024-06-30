Sign up
Photo 2173
Stonking session
With those who remained on the Sunday night after Halsway Manor's Blowzabella festival. Catching up with holiday photos.
Clémence from Garenne and Andy from Blowzabella join in and lead tunes for all. You can hear a clip here
https://youtu.be/vU31RE3_XtY?si=ySmLafUR8gcqaB4z
Acoustic Blowzabella
Nest
30 June 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8202
photos
182
followers
208
following
595% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an interesting venue.
July 7th, 2024
Lynda Parker
So cool! I've heard a stonking session... live... and it's great!
July 7th, 2024
