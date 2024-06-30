Previous
Stonking session by boxplayer
Stonking session

With those who remained on the Sunday night after Halsway Manor's Blowzabella festival. Catching up with holiday photos.

Clémence from Garenne and Andy from Blowzabella join in and lead tunes for all. You can hear a clip here https://youtu.be/vU31RE3_XtY?si=ySmLafUR8gcqaB4z

30 June 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
Susan Wakely ace
Looks an interesting venue.
July 7th, 2024  
Lynda Parker
So cool! I've heard a stonking session... live... and it's great!
July 7th, 2024  
