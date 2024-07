Stonking session

With those who remained on the Sunday night after Halsway Manor's Blowzabella festival. Catching up with holiday photos.Clémence from Garenne and Andy from Blowzabella join in and lead tunes for all. You can hear a clip here https://youtu.be/vU31RE3_XtY?si=ySmLafUR8gcqaB4z Acoustic Blowzabella https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-30 Nest https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-30 30 June 2024Crowcombe, Somerset