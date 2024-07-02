Sign up
Photo 2175
Nut roast
A typical hearty supper at the Halsway Manor Leveret week. This was followed by cheesecake. Catching up with holiday photos.
Session beer
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-02
2 July 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8211
photos
182
followers
208
following
596% complete
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
184
2175
2176
185
2177
186
187
2178
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
2nd July 2024 6:49pm
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
wine
,
roast
,
halsway manor
,
nut roast
Pat Knowles
ace
That does look a hearty meal….Yorkshire puddings too!
July 8th, 2024
