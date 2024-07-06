Sign up
Previous
Photo 2173
Veggie breakfast
The very good breakfast at Merkins Farm Café.
Celebratory bucks fizz
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-06
6 July 2024
Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
6
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8199
photos
182
followers
208
following
595% complete
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th July 2024 10:47am
Tags
tea
,
vegetarian
,
toast
,
café
,
breakfast
,
brunch
,
fry-up
Brigette
ace
looks like a great alternative to the traditional full english cooked breekie!!
July 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
is that cabbage , spinach , it looks rather tasty (apart from the egg, I don't eat eggs)
July 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Looks good! I could eat that not missing sausage but I do like a bit of bacon but no beans thank you.
July 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Looks delicious
July 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good.
July 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks good!
July 6th, 2024
365 Project
close