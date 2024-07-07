Sign up
Photo 2176
Guitar shirt
An appropriately musical shirt at this afternoon's session.
7 July 2024
Borough SE1
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
