Photo 2190
Sallyport Sword Dancers
In the Market Square, Warwick. A short video of their longsword performance.
More morris dancers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-27
27 July 2024
Warwick, Warwickshire
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
0
0
Tags
dancing
,
dancers
,
sword dancing
,
sword dancers
