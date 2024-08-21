Previous
Champagne at the Cinnamon Club by boxplayer
Photo 2205

Champagne at the Cinnamon Club

A treat after our excursion up the Elizabeth Tower to see Big Ben.

Elizabeth Tower https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-21

21 August 2024
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
FunnyFace
Great photo, love the funky wine glass :-)
August 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great shaped glass.
August 21st, 2024  
