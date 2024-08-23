Previous
Brollies in the bar by boxplayer
Photo 2206

Brollies in the bar

In the beer tent at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with weekend photos.

First session https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-23

23 August 2024
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Such a cheery overhead sight!
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise