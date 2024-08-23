Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Brollies in the bar
In the beer tent at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with weekend photos.
First session
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-23
23 August 2024
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8291
photos
176
followers
204
following
604% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd August 2024 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
,
colourful
,
umbrellas
,
marquee
,
folk festival
,
shrewsbury folk festival
,
beer tent
Barb
ace
Such a cheery overhead sight!
August 27th, 2024
