Photo 2214
Arachnisaga continued
My new friend has taken the hint and moved their residence further into the lavender bush, bless them. I do actually adore them, just wish I wasn't terrified of them touching me.
Crinkled
3 September 2024
3 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8310
photos
177
followers
204
following
606% complete
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
244
2211
2212
245
246
2213
247
2214
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd September 2024 6:58pm
Tags
spider
,
garden
,
lavender
,
garden spider
Susan Wakely
ace
He’s hanging around to keep you company.
September 3rd, 2024
