Previous
Arachnisaga continued by boxplayer
Photo 2214

Arachnisaga continued

My new friend has taken the hint and moved their residence further into the lavender bush, bless them. I do actually adore them, just wish I wasn't terrified of them touching me.

Crinkled https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-03

3 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
He’s hanging around to keep you company.
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise