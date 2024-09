A second trip to see it for me and a first for Dave as it's finishing this week. The audience was chock-full of mini-Elsas who stuffed their faces, squirmed and grizzled and generally did what little ones do when they're supposed to be sitting still for a period. Still a brilliant show though.Sharing platter https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-04 4 September 2024Covent Garden WC2