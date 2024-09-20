Previous
Next
Babybel croquettes by boxplayer
Photo 2221

Babybel croquettes

How excited was I to find these on the menu at Les Fils à Maman, a restaurant themed around a vaguely recent retro childhood. Catching up with photos from the weekend choir tour.

Battle of Britain memorial https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-20

20 September 2024
Rouen, France
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Looks extremely appetising
September 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That looks very tasty….eat up Dave!
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise