Photo 2221
Babybel croquettes
How excited was I to find these on the menu at Les Fils à Maman, a restaurant themed around a vaguely recent retro childhood. Catching up with photos from the weekend choir tour.
Battle of Britain memorial
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-20
20 September 2024
Rouen, France
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
dinner
,
beer
,
eggs
,
restaurant
,
egg
,
croquettes
,
croquette
Bill Davidson
Looks extremely appetising
September 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks very tasty….eat up Dave!
September 23rd, 2024
