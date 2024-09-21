Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2222
Religieuse
My favourite patisserie of all time and I wasted no time on Saturday morning locating a boulangerie with the goods. Catching up with our weekend choir tour.
Church of St Joan of Arc
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-21
21 September 2024
Rouen, France
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8339
photos
177
followers
204
following
609% complete
View this month »
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Latest from all albums
263
2221
264
2222
265
266
2223
267
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
21st September 2024 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
cake
,
cream
,
patisserie
,
religieuse
