Previous
Photo 2222
White cliffs
Who's up for an earworm? Arriving at Dover after our weekend choir tour.
Normandy countryside
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-23
23 September 2024
Dover, Kent
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8336
photos
177
followers
204
following
608% complete
View this month »
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Latest from all albums
261
262
2220
263
2221
264
265
2222
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd September 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
sea
,
cliffs
,
geology
,
coast
,
england
,
cliff
,
icon
,
iconic
,
dover
,
white cliffs
