Previous
Gelato by boxplayer
Photo 2225

Gelato

S is impressed with her upside down gelato at Manicomio, an Italian restaurant in Duke of York's Square, near Sloane Square.

Judas tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-28

28 September 2024
Chelsea SW3
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
609% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise