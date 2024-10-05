Sign up
Photo 2228
Cheesecake time
Mum saved enough space to have her favourite pudding, cheesecake with ice cream.
Domes and spire
5 October 2024
Highgate N6
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Tags
pub
,
ice cream
,
dessert
,
cheesecake
,
pudding
Beverley
ace
Looks delish! Lovely to have lunch with your mum.
October 5th, 2024
