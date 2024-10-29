Sign up
Photo 2237
Pub smiles
K and me in the pub for a quick drink and chat.
Wine o'clock
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-29
29 October 2024
Westminster SW1
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8389
photos
174
followers
199
following
612% complete
Tags
pub
,
drink
,
drinks
,
selfie
Pat Knowles
ace
A lovely photo of you both….it looks like a selfie & a very good one!
October 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful smiley selfie…
October 29th, 2024
