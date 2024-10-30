Previous
Bollard flowers by boxplayer
Photo 2238

Bollard flowers

The guerilla knitters of Walthamstow have been at it again.

Sitting pretty on the bins https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-30

30 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They knitters are so clever.
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise