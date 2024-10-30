Sign up
Previous
Photo 2238
Bollard flowers
The guerilla knitters of Walthamstow have been at it again.
Sitting pretty on the bins
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-30
30 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
8391
photos
174
followers
199
following
613% complete
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
300
301
2236
302
2237
303
2238
304
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
30th October 2024 11:04am
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
knitting
,
bollard
,
knitted
,
guerilla knitting
Susan Wakely
ace
They knitters are so clever.
October 30th, 2024
