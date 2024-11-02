Sign up
Photo 2241
Tiny bubbles
The bubbly is full of tiny bubbles unsurprisingly. Enjoying an evening of food and drink at A's.
Hanging by a thread
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-02
2 November 2024
Beeston, Nottingham
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Tags
glasses
,
crystal
,
glass
,
bubbles
,
bubbly
