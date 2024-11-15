Sign up
Photo 2249
Mosaic cod
With some kind of charcoal dusting, and 24 hour potatoes for dinner at the hotel. Rather small portions but tasty enough.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-15
15 November 2024
Worplesdon, Guildford
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8418
photos
175
followers
200
following
616% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
15th November 2024 9:36pm
dinner
food
restaurant
plate
Susan Wakely
ace
The charcoal looks interesting but doesn’t do much for me as far as looking appetising
November 16th, 2024
Tim L
ace
Well that's a new one on me, was thinking black pudding for vegetarians !
November 16th, 2024
