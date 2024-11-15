Previous
Mosaic cod by boxplayer
Mosaic cod

With some kind of charcoal dusting, and 24 hour potatoes for dinner at the hotel. Rather small portions but tasty enough.

15 November 2024
Worplesdon, Guildford
Boxplayer

Susan Wakely ace
The charcoal looks interesting but doesn’t do much for me as far as looking appetising
November 16th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Well that's a new one on me, was thinking black pudding for vegetarians !
November 16th, 2024  
