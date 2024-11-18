Previous
Palladium in the rain by boxplayer
Photo 2251

Palladium in the rain

A rainy night after all the dry days we've had. Luckily we just had to scuttle out of Oxford Circus station and trot a few yards to the venue.

Green sequinned bagpipes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-18

19 November 2024
Oxford Circus W1
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
616% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love this one. What a great shot on a rainy evening fav
November 19th, 2024  
Christina ace
What a beautiful building - and love the light on the umbrella's.
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great night shot
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact