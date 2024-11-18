Sign up
Photo 2251
Photo 2251
Palladium in the rain
A rainy night after all the dry days we've had. Luckily we just had to scuttle out of Oxford Circus station and trot a few yards to the venue.
Green sequinned bagpipes
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-18
19 November 2024
Oxford Circus W1
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
night
,
rain
,
rainy
,
evening
,
umbrella
,
theatre
,
umbrellas
,
palladium
,
london palladium
Babs
ace
I love this one. What a great shot on a rainy evening fav
November 19th, 2024
Christina
ace
What a beautiful building - and love the light on the umbrella's.
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great night shot
November 19th, 2024
