Photo 2252
First snow
Not that it was up to much - whereas bits of the country had loads, we had the usual nanosecond of wet mush that was gone by midmorning.
The Running Grave
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-19
19 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
5
3
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
19th November 2024 8:10am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
garden
,
sleet
Judith Johnson
ace
Well said!
November 19th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A highly productive garden
November 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
You have great ground cover. Very productive garden!
November 19th, 2024
