First snow by boxplayer
First snow

Not that it was up to much - whereas bits of the country had loads, we had the usual nanosecond of wet mush that was gone by midmorning.

19 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson ace
Well said!
November 19th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A highly productive garden
November 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You have great ground cover. Very productive garden!
November 19th, 2024  
