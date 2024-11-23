Sign up
Photo 2253
First mince pie
At the craft fair at the church in the village. Along with a cup of mulled wine.
23 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
christmas
mulled wine
mince pie
