A better end to the day by boxplayer
Photo 2254

A better end to the day

After the travails of train travel during storm force winds and rain, a nice relaxing glass of wine in the hotel bedroom while watching Niepold Cutting in zoom concert.

Journey west - take two https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-24

24 November 2024
Taunton, Somerset
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

