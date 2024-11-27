Sign up
Previous
Photo 2257
An array of boxes
A period when quite a few people were listening and not joining in the session
Evening light
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-27
27 November 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
8438
photos
176
followers
200
following
618% complete
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
329
2254
330
2255
331
2256
332
2257
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th November 2024 11:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
box
,
boxes
,
instrument
,
musical instrument
,
accordion
,
accordions
