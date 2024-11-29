Previous
Christmas arrives by boxplayer
Christmas arrives

As we were milling around between the end of the workshop and lunch, Halsway Manor's Christmas tree arrived.

Manor in the mist https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-29

29 November 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Casablanca ace
Crowcombe! One of my oldest smiliest friends used to do the flowers at Crowcombe Heathfield steam railway station and her wonderful late husband was a signalman on the line. You stirred memories here. Loving the red carpet with the tree, looks amazing.
November 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca absolutely love that little train to Watchet, managed to do it one year - and Watchet is great too
November 30th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Ooh, that's a beaut of a tree! Less than a month now, eek! You having a big get together again this year with family?
November 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
It is upon us ! Lovely Xmas reds and greens
November 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@blightygal oh god yes...!
November 30th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
@boxplayer Fun but loads of work! Good luck, grins.
November 30th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
@boxplayer Ed and I have first one alone, so apart from a visit to see Ted in the home, we are just going to chill at home with the sound of next doors screaming kid. Getting a Chinese takeaway too as Ed's not so keen about roasts. Min effort this year.
November 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo a beautiful sight… gorgeous
November 30th, 2024  
