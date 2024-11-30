Sign up
Previous
Photo 2260
Boxes on the staircase
Not my photo but posted by one of the tutors Anne. All of us participants at the end of Halsway Manor's Advanced Melodeon Week.
Back to healthy eating
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-30
Original photo taken 29 November 2024.
Crowcombe, Somerset
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8444
photos
176
followers
200
following
619% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Taken
30th November 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
staircase
,
accordion
,
accordions
,
halsway manor
Renee Salamon
ace
Lots of happy faces
November 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great group photo of your week
November 30th, 2024
