Previous
Boxes on the staircase by boxplayer
Photo 2260

Boxes on the staircase

Not my photo but posted by one of the tutors Anne. All of us participants at the end of Halsway Manor's Advanced Melodeon Week.

Back to healthy eating https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-30

Original photo taken 29 November 2024.
Crowcombe, Somerset
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lots of happy faces
November 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great group photo of your week
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact