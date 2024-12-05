Previous
Salmon by boxplayer
Photo 2263

Salmon

Generous serving of salmon on the rye bread starter at our work Christmas do at the Munich Cricket Club.

Stein https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-05

5 December 2024
Westminster SW1
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
620% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Yum...but I do prefer pan fried salmon 😋
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact