Bernardine Evaristo's Booker-winning novel from 2019 and the next choice in our work book club. A set of fascinating narratives from a series of women who weave in and out of each other's stories. Written in an interesting almost poem style, I found it unputdownable. All life is here as they say -,always enthralling, often heartbreaking and at times rather acerbic about today's modern obsessions. But always incredibly compassionate and humane.