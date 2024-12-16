Previous
Sack the proofreader by boxplayer
I'm presuming that's supposed to be 'vehicle repairs'. While walking to collect parcels from a local shop.

16 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
Bill Davidson
Well spotted
December 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
December 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
🤦‍♀️
December 16th, 2024  
