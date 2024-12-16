Sign up
Photo 2267
Sack the proofreader
I'm presuming that's supposed to be 'vehicle repairs'. While walking to collect parcels from a local shop.
Tree
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-16
16 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8467
photos
175
followers
200
following
621% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th December 2024 1:07pm
Tags
sign
,
mistake
,
mechanic
,
typo
,
car repairs
Bill Davidson
Well spotted
December 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
December 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
🤦♀️
December 16th, 2024
