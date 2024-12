The Regency Café having been owned by the same family since 1986 (and presumably it's been a café since 1946 as per the door) is now up for sale. End of an era - we used to call it the shouty caff because of the demure, petite woman who shouts out your orders like a foghorn.Queue https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-19 19 December 2024Westminster SW1