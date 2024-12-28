Previous
Champagne breakfast by boxplayer
Champagne breakfast

Or pink sparkling Italian wine actually. Dave cooked a nice breakfast to see T and B off today, car fixed finally.

28 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
That’s a big breakfast to start the day.
December 29th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
It's nice to celebrate.
December 29th, 2024  
