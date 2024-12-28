Sign up
Previous
Photo 2272
Champagne breakfast
Or pink sparkling Italian wine actually. Dave cooked a nice breakfast to see T and B off today, car fixed finally.
A Christmas Carol
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-28
28 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8484
photos
175
followers
200
following
622% complete
food
,
table
,
breakfast
,
bubbly
,
brunch
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a big breakfast to start the day.
December 29th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
It's nice to celebrate.
December 29th, 2024
