Previous
Cava by boxplayer
Photo 2273

Cava

S and N joined us for a bottle of cava, nibbles and supper.

Under the bridge https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-29

29 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very pretty glassware!
December 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
good to see you drinking Cava rather then Prosecco.

Cava is a much finer tipple
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great glasses.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact