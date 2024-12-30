Previous
Lizzy Lettuce by boxplayer
Photo 2274

Lizzy Lettuce

I cycled round to my old street this evening after work in search of pretty Christmas lights. I found some as well as the last resting place of the that most famous of lettuces. Funny.

30 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
