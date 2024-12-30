Sign up
Previous
Photo 2274
Lizzy Lettuce
I cycled round to my old street this evening after work in search of pretty Christmas lights. I found some as well as the last resting place of the that most famous of lettuces. Funny.
Cheering lights
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-30
30 December 2024
Walthamstow E17
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
Tags
funny
,
christmas
,
window
,
lettuce
,
lights
,
joke
,
fairy lights
,
festive
,
christmas lights
,
blue plaque
,
liz truss
