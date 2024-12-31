Sign up
Photo 2275
New Year's session
A lovely new year's session at the Duchy Arms - just the right number of musicians and balance of instruments.
Happy New Year
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-12-31
31 December 2024
Vauxhall SE11
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
0
0
Tags
pub
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
fiddle
,
fiddles
,
fiddler
,
fiddlers
