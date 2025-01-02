Sign up
Photo 2276
More breakfast bubbly
Well what a surprise - another bottle of bubbly at breakfast time. Well R had stayed over before her flight home today.
Yellow gorse flower
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-02
2 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
0
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
2nd January 2025 11:23am
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
breakfast
,
bubbly
,
brunch
,
prosecco
,
smoked salmon
,
scrambled eggs
Susan Wakely
ace
I rarely drink and find it interesting that people drink at breakfast time.
January 2nd, 2025
