More breakfast bubbly

Well what a surprise - another bottle of bubbly at breakfast time. Well R had stayed over before her flight home today.

Yellow gorse flower https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-02

2 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Susan Wakely ace
I rarely drink and find it interesting that people drink at breakfast time.
January 2nd, 2025  
