Olive-eating wolf by boxplayer
Photo 2277

Olive-eating wolf

When I bought Alice her Secret Santa wolf mask present, we were taken with it and ordered one for our fancy dress/ Halloween collection.

Frosty morning visitor https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-03

3 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dorothy ace
Doesn’t look like he huffed and puffed!
January 4th, 2025  
