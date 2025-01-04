Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
Hot chocolate on the marshes
Stopped off during my cycle round the marshes to see if the stall in the car park had any cinnamon buns. They did and they were also doing hot chocolate. So I bought a cup, perfect for a cold frosty morning.
Cold and frosty morning
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-04
4 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8497
photos
175
followers
200
following
624% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th January 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot chocolate
,
hot
,
drink
,
pylon
,
walthamstow marshes
Lesley
ace
Hot choc and a cinnamon bun - unbeatable!
January 5th, 2025
