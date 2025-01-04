Previous
Hot chocolate on the marshes by boxplayer
Hot chocolate on the marshes

Stopped off during my cycle round the marshes to see if the stall in the car park had any cinnamon buns. They did and they were also doing hot chocolate. So I bought a cup, perfect for a cold frosty morning.

Cold and frosty morning https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-04

4 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Lesley ace
Hot choc and a cinnamon bun - unbeatable!
January 5th, 2025  
