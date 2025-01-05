Previous
Purple cauliflower by boxplayer
Photo 2279

Purple cauliflower

Found this delightful purple cauliflower in the International Supermarket at the weekend. Did a very nice halloumi, cauliflower and chickpea tray bake with it. Lots of leftovers.

Twelfth Night gin bauble https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-05

5 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
624% complete

