Photo 2279
Purple cauliflower
Found this delightful purple cauliflower in the International Supermarket at the weekend. Did a very nice halloumi, cauliflower and chickpea tray bake with it. Lots of leftovers.
Twelfth Night gin bauble
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-05
5 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8501
photos
175
followers
200
following
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
purple
,
vegetables
,
vegetable
,
cauliflower
,
tray bake
