Rimed web by boxplayer
All the spider webs were standing out beautifully in the frost on my cycle ride along the Tottenham towpath and the marshes.

Gantry in the mist https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-12

12 January 2025
Clapton E5
jo ace
love this composition
January 12th, 2025  
