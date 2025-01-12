Sign up
Photo 2281
Rimed web
All the spider webs were standing out beautifully in the frost on my cycle ride along the Tottenham towpath and the marshes.
Gantry in the mist
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-12
12 January 2025
Clapton E5
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
8508
photos
175
followers
200
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
12th January 2025 8:59am
Tags
winter
,
graffiti
,
web
,
fence
,
frost
,
frosty
,
rime
,
spider web
,
rimed
jo
ace
love this composition
January 12th, 2025
