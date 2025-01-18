Sign up
Photo 2282
Caffe Nero selfie
Stopping to get warm.
18 January 2025
Southwark SE1
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
11
5
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
18th January 2025 5:30pm
Tags
café
,
selfie
Beverley
ace
Fabulous selfie… you have lots of fun… brilliant
January 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great smiles.
January 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Looks like a happy gathering!
January 18th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous selfie
January 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous smiles
January 18th, 2025
