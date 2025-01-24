Previous
Next
Through the blue curtain by boxplayer
Photo 2283

Through the blue curtain

Recognise the blue plastic? Yes it's the same as Ikea's iconic blue plastic carriers. This is the new Ikea at Oxford Circus seemingly now partly open with quirky stylings like this walk-through and selling some of their gift highlights.

A forgotten photo from Friday, I'd gone up this way after work to check out Scandinavian Kitchen's in-store groceries. I'd been mildly irked to find it shutting early at 6 just as I arrived. My irkiness wasn't helped by the staff member's offhand 'staff event, sorry about that' when I queried. Seeing the birth of a new accessible Ikea helped.

Storm Eowyn https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-24

24 January 2025
Oxford Circus W1
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Yes it’s quirky but I can’t imagine how practical this is especially with awkward accident prone customers about.
January 26th, 2025  
FunnyFace
One of my fav online shops, sorry didn't get to go in. Nice bag lady photo!
January 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent! Our nearest IKEA is about a 3 hour drive for us, so I've not been in a long time. But I love the model - especially for cheap furnishings and kitchenware.
January 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That's rather fun
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact