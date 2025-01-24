Through the blue curtain

Recognise the blue plastic? Yes it's the same as Ikea's iconic blue plastic carriers. This is the new Ikea at Oxford Circus seemingly now partly open with quirky stylings like this walk-through and selling some of their gift highlights.
A forgotten photo from Friday, I'd gone up this way after work to check out Scandinavian Kitchen's in-store groceries. I'd been mildly irked to find it shutting early at 6 just as I arrived. My irkiness wasn't helped by the staff member's offhand 'staff event, sorry about that' when I queried. Seeing the birth of a new accessible Ikea helped.