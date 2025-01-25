Previous
Market bubbly by boxplayer
Market bubbly

Very pleased to see an oyster stall at the park market - wonder how long that will last. We partook of four oysters and prosecco.

25 January 2025
Walthamstow E17
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
