Ventilation shaft in the morning sun by boxplayer
Photo 2286

Ventilation shaft in the morning sun

Paolozzi's sculpture in Pimlico - in reality a tube ventilation shaft.

Paolozzi detail https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-01-30

30 January 2025
Pimlico SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
