Previous
Photo 2288
Classy doorway in colour
Someone mentioned they liked the columns and I thought I'd post the colour version as you'll see the columns are actually super light features.
Rejected doorway
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-04
Classy doorway
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-04
4 February 2025
Westminster SW1
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8544
photos
177
followers
200
following
3
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
4th February 2025 8:01am
Tags
door
,
doorway
,
art deco
,
flats
,
marsham court
Susan Wakely
It looks warm and welcoming.
February 5th, 2025
