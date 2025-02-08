Previous
Photo 2289

Bhaskar's

A short video of dancers dancing a mazurka to Blowzabella playing Bhaskar's at Baltonsborough village hall.

8 February 2025
Baltonsborough, Somerset
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Barb ace
Wonderful!
February 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Nothing as good as live music! Love you can dance to it too!
February 9th, 2025  
