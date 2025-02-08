Sign up
Photo 2289
Bhaskar's
A short video of dancers dancing a mazurka to Blowzabella playing Bhaskar's at Baltonsborough village hall.
Dancing line
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-08
Dried hydrangea
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-08
8 February 2025
Baltonsborough, Somerset
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8554
photos
179
followers
202
following
627% complete
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
Latest from all albums
38
1837
2289
39
1838
40
2290
1839
Views
14
Comments 2
2
Fav's 2
2
Album
The odd extra
Tags:
band
,
music
,
dance
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
dancers
,
folk dance
Barb
ace
Wonderful!
February 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Nothing as good as live music! Love you can dance to it too!
February 9th, 2025
