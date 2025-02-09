Previous
Stonehenge and sheep by boxplayer
Photo 2290

Stonehenge and sheep

The obligatory pic taken from a moving car along the infamous A303.

Frosty morning https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-09
Muddled footsteps https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-09

9 February 2025
Stonehenge, Wiltshire
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
627% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice
February 9th, 2025  
Tia ace
Such an iconic scene
February 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful sight of that famous landmark. That is the only sight I have seen of it too.
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact