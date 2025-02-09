Sign up
Previous
Photo 2290
Stonehenge and sheep
The obligatory pic taken from a moving car along the infamous A303.
Frosty morning
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-09
Muddled footsteps
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-09
9 February 2025
Stonehenge, Wiltshire
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
4
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8554
photos
179
followers
202
following
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
38
1837
2289
39
1838
40
2290
1839
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th February 2025 1:28pm
sky
,
sheep
,
stormy
,
monument
,
stonehenge
Dave
ace
Nice
February 9th, 2025
Tia
ace
Such an iconic scene
February 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful sight of that famous landmark. That is the only sight I have seen of it too.
February 9th, 2025
